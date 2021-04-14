The phrase “morning of love” led the Gulf to the court on charges of harassing a (Arab) girl. A civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled that the girl should be paid 15,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of experiencing psychological pain, defaming her reputation and violating her honor in her social milieu, after he sent her Text messages that included flirtatious phrases.

And the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court had ruled to fine the accused 18,000 dirhams for the charges against him, and the Public Prosecution indictment stated that the accused monitored the victim, inviting her to accompany him and that was publicly through the public road, and he threatened her with damaging her and destroying her property, and he was exposed to her by saying in a manner. Disgrace her modesty in the public road, and throw her by saying something that outrages her honor and consideration, and that was detrimental to her honor. He also violated the sanctity of the property of others by entering her home against her will, and he used the communication services to offend, disturb and achieve an unlawful purpose.

The girl filed a lawsuit demanding that the defendant pay her compulsory compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of the offense committed, pointing out that the defendant molested her by means of spinning letters, containing “My morning, you and others, the morning glorifies in my eyes the morning of love.” He pursued her, watched her, and left a gift sealed in her car containing a nightgown.

She added that the defendant called her several times and when she responded, he used to initiate her flirtation, and when he lost hope in her response, he had a month with her in her social milieu, and he stabbed her honor in front of her family, as well as threatened and promised her to harm her and her family and cause her problems in her work.

A total civil court affirmed that the defendant had an element of error in inciting the plaintiff to sin and harassing her by using means of communication and abusing her to achieve an unlawful purpose, and ordered him to pay the girl 15,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, and obligated him to pay the expenses and attorney fees.

