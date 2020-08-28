Morning starts with swollen eyes and swollen face, then everyone’s heart is sad. Because we all want to start our day with a bright face. When our eyes or face remain swollen after waking up in the morning, people of the house often say that they have not slept properly at night. But not sleeping properly at night is not the cause of facial swelling and there are two reasons …

Main causes of facial swelling

There are mainly three causes of swelling of face and eyes after waking up. It has already been talked about that if you are not able to sleep properly at night, in the morning the eyes and face are swollen.

– Another reason for facial swelling is that you have slept excessively. That is, even after completing sleep in 7-8 hours, you lay in bed or kept trying to sleep. Or the cooked Khayali casserole kept cooking… Well, lying on the bed for more than a certain time also causes facial swelling.

Symptoms of anemia

Anemia is the third and biggest cause of facial swelling. Yes, people who have anemia in their body are called anemic. This problem is called anemia in medical language. People who have a lack of blood in their body, their eyes and eyebrows are swollen after getting up.

Body gives signal

– We keep telling you through our different articles that the body keeps giving us information about diseases and deficiencies that develop inside it in its own way. When any disease arises in the body, through external symptoms, the body gives us the indication that in the future, such a disease may surround us.

Now it is up to our own understanding how much we can understand or not understand this sign language of our body. Only after constantly ignoring such symptoms, we come in the grip of some serious disease.

Why does inflammation occur on the eyes?

-Because no serious disease ever dominates in the body immediately. Rather, for a long time our body would have been informing us about the diseases that develop inside us, which we keep ignoring due to ignorance or carelessness and get caught in the clutches of major diseases.

Methods of protection

-If you are troubled by swelling on the eyes and face, then first pay attention to your diet. Increase the intake of such things in your food, which fulfills the deficiency of hemoglobin in the body. Like, green vegetables, pomegranate, tomato, beet and paprika. Also eat Makhana. Because Makhana is rich in iron and it works to increase blood circulation and oxygen in the body.

