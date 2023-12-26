The former gieffina was a guest on Mattino 5: here's what she revealed

These days the name of Antonella Fiordelisi has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The former contestant of Big Brother VIPguest of Morning 5, revealed the amount he would earn by posting on his Instagram page. Let's find out together what her words were.

In recent days Antonella Fiordelisi has been a guest of Morning 5. As already mentioned, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP revealed the earnings of influencers, today considered a real job. Regarding his figures, the former gieffina revealed:

It always depends on the profile. Luckily, I consider myself quite lucky because the social network has become a real job for me. We are certainly talking about figures of 5 thousand euros and up, in my case.

Here's how much an influencer like Antonella Fiordelisi can earn, between videos on social media and advertising campaigns#Morning5 pic.twitter.com/4Hv52AfQts — Mattino5 (@mattino5) December 21, 2023

And, continuing with his speech, Antonella Fiordelisi he then added:

What do I promote? In my case I advertise a bit of everything: from fashion, to beauty, to specific products. Although I would like to point out that we, even if it doesn't seem like it, have a lot of responsibility. Being an influencer means having a certain media impact on an audience through the creation of digital content, therefore influencing trends, opinions and perhaps behaviors.

Thanks for following me✨ it was a pleasure talking about my work. I will definitely come back ⏳ #morning5 #mediaset — Antonella Fiordelisi (@Anto_Fiordelisi) December 21, 2023

To then conclude:

So today's young people take us influencers as a reference. We have to be very careful because we have a lot of responsibility. First of all, before sponsoring a product, I test it to then make sure I can advertise it.

We remember that Antonella Fiordelisi returned to the Mediaset networks after her experience last year in the house of Big Brother VIP.