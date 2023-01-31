EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

On November 25, 2015, the graffiti of a bra and panties on a mural against machismo got Puerto Rico talking. In the initial work on which a still unknown group intervened, the naked bodies of two black women were drawn from which monarch butterflies came out in gushes. The same insects that migrate from frigid Canada to the mountainous forests of Mexico and are known to scientists as the “sleepy transformation” species. That metamorphosis that survivors of gender violence also experience was what the Moriviví Collective wanted to capture in his work peace for women. The censorship of the breasts and vulva generated such outrage that hundreds of women stripped naked in front of the mural in protest. “That gave another meaning to the piece”, explains Raysa R. Rodríguez García, co-founder of the project. “Art opened a much-needed debate on the island.”

This was not the only interference of the mural. Months later, she mutated again. This time for the artists who gave it life. Today, almost eight years later, on the breasts of one of the women, rests a collage that, up close, shows the history of the work with images of newspaper clippings, the activists who demonstrated in front and the graffiti itself. From a distance, the bust appears to have been pixelated. “We didn’t want to erase his story. Each work has one and this one was the reflection of a macho act, but also of a lot of demand and a debate that we had to have as a society”, says Chachi González Colón, co-founder.

Both artists, 28 and 27 years old, respectively, gave shape to the Moriviví Collective almost without wanting to. What began as a group of young women who wanted to make a space for themselves among the men who monopolize urban art ended up being a project of awareness and mixing with the communities. This year they celebrate a decade of a project that defends public art as a message and creation from two shores: their talent and the needs of the localities with which they work. “The idea of ​​arriving to beautify is just fine naive and it can do a lot of damage ”, explains González by video call.

Mural made for the fifth edition of the Santurce es Ley festival, in Puerto Rico. I DIE

Arriving, painting and leaving did not go with them. For this reason, each mural they paint is the result of several workshops with the residents who want to participate (“and who are the ones who will see the design every day”), a brainstorming between what they want to tell the island and the conceptualization plastic of both The artists that make up the collective, financed by private and public entities, spend about seven days in the communities until they finish each piece.

The last one was the mural let me down, carried out together with the community of that name, in the municipality of Cayey, in the mountains of Puerto Rico. This community, located in the basin of the homonymous river, was strongly affected by Hurricane María. Some 78 homes were destroyed and the only way out for their neighbors was to migrate. Most to the United States. For a week, when the 25 people who participated in the workshops began to think about what they wanted to represent, there was one word that was repeated several times: resilience. How to capture the resistance in an image that would make sense for an entire people?

The result after several reflection sessions was a pair of hands planting an oak tree in front of the Jájome river, a characteristic species of the area, also an archetype of the fortress. In the branches of this tree, a pitirre —the emblematic bird of the island— observes the eagle flying over there. Two deeply rooted symbols that represent the relationship between the United States and Puerto Rico. The pitirre, known as guatibirí by the Tainos, is a small bird that confronts the eagle without hesitation. Sometimes even without provocation. “And that sometimes he even wins,” adds Rodríguez with a laugh. This image is a nod to the independence movement and a popular saying on the island: “Each guaraguao (eagle) has its pitirre.”

Women members of the Moriviví Collective, make murals in the streets of Puerto Rico. I DIE

Among the thousand and one struggles of this group of women, there has always been that of gaining a place in a very masculine sphere. Being called for their talent and not for “meeting a quota” has been complex, they say. “There is panism very strong”, laments Rodríguez, alluding to the privileges between men and labor misogyny. “A corduroy recommends the other and the other. They only remember us when they realize that there is no representation of women. They call us at the last minute and with lower pay. We do not feel that there is yet a genuine interest”, complains González. “At the beginning of our career they said that we made feminine or feminist art, just because we are women. Today we embrace it, but we make art without labels”.

The nostalgia of the migrant

They say that the gaze of an islander always seeks the sea. Puerto Ricans are no exception. Not even when they were forced to migrate. The nostalgia of the Latinos in the diaspora who live on Bloomingdale Trail, in Chicago, was the thread that the artists were pulling until they created the precious work of To Julia, in collaboration with the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Community Center and in memory of the renowned poet Julia de Burgos.

I’m going to make a breakwater

with my little joy…

I don’t want the sea to know

that sorrows go through my chest.

I don’t want it to touch the sea

the shore here of my land…

I ran out of dreams

shadow locos on the sand.

Since October, on the walls of the park that bears her name, in an immigrant neighborhood, rest the verses of a Puerto Rican woman she longed for, between waves, foam and sand, and which today is also a refuge for Latinos and Jews who captured in their streets the nostalgia of the one who takes root away from home.