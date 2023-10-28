Moritz Eggert’s opera “Kairosis” is a computer game

IAfter all, this “Videopera” had a semi-staged premiere. In the Frankfurt Seilerei, the musicians of the Offenbach “Broken Frames Syndicate” (BFS) played for “Kairosis” in front of the screen on which the video game of the same name has now been projected. Composer Moritz Eggert moderated the event himself and also let some of the many highly committed people from the Seilerei network who worked together have their say.

BFS clarinetist Moritz Schneiderwendt had the idea for this a little over two years ago when he listened to many online concerts under Corona restrictions and found that the format did not take advantage of what the digital space had to offer. His plan: to give the viewer the opportunity to intervene in the action like in a video game. In Eggert he gained a composer who is also an enthusiastic video gamer. Together they want to reach a young audience who would perhaps rather sit on the couch in their pajamas than make a pilgrimage to the opera among their grandmas and grandpas.

For music fans who prefer to sit on the couch

The content is about a composer by whom a piece is to be performed. But extraordinary disruptions in rehearsal work suggest that there is a completely different story behind it. The film repeatedly stalls and the audience is asked to make a decision. When the composer sees a sniper rifle pointed at her, you have to decide whether she should run into the nearest forest or continue making a phone call. At the end of some storylines she lies on the ground, shot or poisoned. But then you can jump back to the last decision point and choose a different path for them.

Several versions were tried out for the premiere – but not all of them. There should still be reasons to continue playing at home. "The more people play it, the more the budget for our next production grows," says Moritz Schneiderwendt.







Play to create a second “Videopera”.

Nobody has to be afraid of music. On the surface it sounds like film music. When you listen carefully, attractive subtleties are revealed, to which the musicians’ direct experience at the premiere provided valuable guidance. For example, when the two violinists, the flautist and the clarinetist put their heads together to place their intonation so precisely next to each other that their sound was reminiscent of electronic sounds.

“It’s purely acoustic,” assures composer Moritz Eggert, revealing that he wrote the music down microtonally. The young musicians who came together as scholarship holders of the Ensemble Modern Academy in 2018 deserve great praise for their interpretation. Eggert was modeled on films that can be seen countless times, each time discovering new details that put the overall plot in a different light. The producers assure us that the plot is extremely complex, although some may notice a somewhat cliched opera plot and a certain amount of mansplaining.