There is not a single footballer for whom a final for promotion to Second is not a special appointment. One of those games that requires special concentration during the week so as not to get carried away by emotions and all the comments that players receive at times like this. David Morillas (Águilas, 1986) is already a veteran of the bronze category, and also of the silver one, and he faces an event even more special than for the rest. The left back of Ibiza, a fixture in Juan Carcedo’s eleven, faces a team from his homeland and a shirt he wore. It was in the 2016/17 season, that of unfortunate memory for the university students who came down on the last day in Tarragona.

Now he is looking for his second promotion to the silver category, he has already achieved it with Huesca, as the culmination of a career in which he has passed through Águilas, Roquetas, Conquese, Arroyo, La Hoya, Huesca, UCAM, Albacete and Rayo Majadahonda until arriving to Ibiza. There he was offered a three-year contract to seek to enter professional football and that is his goal on the second attempt. “We prepare for the game knowing that we have a final left and we have to play with the same mentality as up to now. We have to try to win to achieve the objective, even if the draw is worth us, “says Morillas. In addition, he emphasizes that they work “a lot on defensive strength and it is the key to the team’s success. To fit little helps us so that the parties are always alive ».

The left-back believes that UCAM is “a very orderly team, that can wait for you or push you up and in transition it does a lot of damage. His bands are fast and unbalancing and he has a lot of arrival in the area. They have Jordi who is very strong, who works and plays face to face. They are a team similar to us, with many resources and that can adapt to play or put on the overalls. Regarding Salmerón, he points out that “he is a coach who likes his teams to be organized and with character. He was not fortunate that the team was well that year in the Second Division, but he is a coach who has given a lot to this club as has been shown.