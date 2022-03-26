The former winger of the national team commented on the Itasportpress.it microphones about the sensational elimination of Italy from the World Cup

ITASportPress editorial staff

The world of Italian football is still shaken by the sensational elimination of Italy, ousted from the World Cup by North Macedonia. For the national team it is the second time in a row and after Russia 2018, we are also out of Qatar 2022. A devastating blow to the whole Italian movement with a trial that started immediately after the triple whistle of the referee Turpin in Palermo.

Checco Moriero wore the national team jersey for a long time, but afterwards, perhaps having realized that shortcuts and cunning are in all sectors in Italian football, he preferred to pack his bags and go abroad. The former Inter player is in fact the coach of the Maldives and on the day of the Italian apocalypse against Macedonia, he won his first match by beating Bangladesh 2-0 in a friendly match.

To the microphones of Itasportpress.it, Moriero’s comment on the Italian debacle.

Moriero, are we reaping what we sowed after the European Championship? See also The 5 wins of the Mexican Women's National Team

Nobody expected such a meltdown. It is useless now to blame Mancini or the players, football is also this if you do not take the field with the right concentration you risk losing against anyone. If the question instead is whether the Italian football system is reaping what it has sown, I say yes. The problem is always at the basis that the youth sectors are not all but most of them, and we have all known this for years. I often ask myself: is it possible that in Italy where so many champions have come out, now it has become difficult to find one?

After the victory of the European Championship, the national team has been in constant decline. Agree?

Unfortunately yes, but I’m not saying it, but the results and performances, tired players and few spare parts.

Many foreigners in Italy and also the youth sectors are full of young people who come from abroad. Is this the right way or, instead, isn’t this the real problem?

As I said before, something must be done for the youth sectors and football schools to ensure instructors capable of raising young people from an early age and not putting people who have never played football and only think about gaining personal experience. I would be much more rigid about this, but no one does anything unfortunately. See also Atalanta, what a gift for Christmas! Made for Boga: it comes for 22 million plus bonuses

Italian football seems to suffer from cultural backwardness and ideas are lacking. Do you share?

Italian football has always had its football culture, many countries have tried to copy it. For me the problem is at the base, starting from the little ones where the passion for football is cultivated. Instead now we see unprepared technicians who only think about having personal experience. They are the ones who train future footballers, they are the ones who should teach the basics of football, instead most want to imitate the great coaches. We need to put rigid rules to coach in the youth sectors, not only in professional clubs, but also in football schools to ensure the growth of our little ones. If we don’t do this, things will get worse and worse.

The Italian clubs in the cups no longer win. Abroad they run, build federal centers, support the growth of young people. We do not. Because?. See also Motorcycle saddle height: how to adjust the seat

But why in Italy is there always talk after things happen? But you of the press or the people who live in the world of sport don’t know all this?

Moriero, do you think Mancini must remain at the helm of the national team?

For me Mancini must stay because he is great. The problems are other, since he has no material to work. At the European Championship Mancini and his boys worked a miracle, but then we returned to reality. Football Italy no longer has talents, this is the truth. Those in duty must intervene to help our children grow with new structures, moreover it will be necessary to be more rigid in making competent and prepared people work or they will suffer for another 10 years.