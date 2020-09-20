After the major fire in Moria, thousands of refugees moved into a new asylum camp on Lesbos. The refugee camp is already reaching the limits of its capacity. And not only that.

Munich – It is currently the point of contention in German politics – in addition to the question of the further direction in the Corona pandemic*: The drama about the asylum seekers from the burned down Moria refugee camp on Lesbos and the possible distribution of the refugees in Germany – for example at Tegernsee in Upper Bavaria. *

Lesbos: New refugee camp after Moria fire on military training area

Meanwhile many of the refugees in a new camp on a former military training area near the port of the island’s capital Mytilene housed.

There are also reports that there are plenty of difficulties around this new camp: many of the asylum seekers allegedly did not even want to go to the new one Refugee campbecause they feared bad conditions there.

Refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos: designed for 10,000 people

And: the capacity limit of 10,000 people has almost been reached, not all of them fit Refugees on Lesbos in the camp. Like the daily News reported, around 9,000 people have now arrived in the tent city.

They are all on the insidious Coronavirus* been tested and at the same time 213 positive corona cases been found. The infected were isolated in separate tents.

If you want to see the craziest thing happening in Europe today, watch this video: Thousands of people #Moria are locked up in the new camp on a military training area. Thousands live where soldiers are still looking for mines.#LeaveNoOneBehind pic.twitter.com/8QH7eBx6v7 – Erik Marquardt (@ErikMarquardt) September 19, 2020

But: through the Fire in Moria According to the authorities, a total of 12,700 refugees were made homeless. Even more: on the new one Refugee camp Apparently dangers to life and limb lurk at a former military training area Asylum seekers.

After the major fire in Moria: mines in a new refugee camp on Lesbos?

So a shocking one popped up on social media Video on. This is supposed to show soldiers on the edge of the refugee camp how they are supposedly looking for mines under rubble. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network