Update from September 17th, 8.29 a.m.: SPD chief Norbert Walter-Borjans got up for one again expanded recording of refugees from the burned down Greek Camp Moria pronounced in Germany. “If it were up to the SPD, you could Federal states and Cities Help unhindered and take in refugees. But CDU and CSU block here, ”said Walter-Borjans of the Passauer Neue Presse.

The SPD chairman decided to accept more refugees Greece however, dependent on others EU countries Follow “the German example” and also take in refugees. If the EU partners came on board, Germany would also be ready to “take in more refugees from Greece given its size”.

Refugee question: Merkel criticizes the EU’s migration policy

Update from September 16, 12.55 p.m.: At Union parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday (see original report) Has Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) according to information from image the EU to fail in the Refugee policy accused. Accordingly, Merkel said: “On Lesbos and in stock Moria shows the whole misery of the European migration policy, which is not. You just have to be so matter-of-fact. ”She continued, according to the report:“ We all knew that on the Greek islands untenable conditions are, and have been for a long time. “

If that UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) say that “seldom in the world have seen such a refugee camp” as in Moria, then that is “no sign of Europe’s values ​​and of Europe’s ability to act,” said Merkel aloud image. That is a refugee and asylum policy at EU level “The thickest board”against which, for example, financial negotiations are “a simple matter”.

Moria-Brand: Germany accepts significantly more people – criticism of Merkel’s “solo action”

Original notification from September 16: Berlin – where to go with them Refugees after Fire disaster in the Greek camp Moria*? Germany has pushed ahead within Europe and wants to 1553 Taking in people from five Greek islands: 408 families with Childrenthat are already in Greece as in need of protection recognized.

However: in around two hours Union faction meeting On Tuesday in Berlin there was clear criticism of this decision *, said participants in the news agency AFP. Instead of one “Solo Action” would have the government on one European solution must exist to be accepted, argued the critics.

Merkel to Moria: “That is not a sign of Europe’s ability to act”

Chancellor Angela Merkel* (CDU), on the other hand, regretted that it did not materialize. “That is not a sign of Europe’s ability to act and values,” she was quoted by participants as saying. Merkel * also protested against the interpretation that Germany was going it alone at national level. Rather, let the solution found be a “Two-speed”which was agreed jointly with the Greek government. She thinks it is “right” to focus on families with children when admitting them and the “charm” of the planned measure is that these people are one The prospect of staying would have. She will continue to advocate a “European approach”.

Merkel and Seehofer agree on the refugee question about Moria: “Absolutely untenable conditions”

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) regretted the AFP according to the fact that no EU country wants to take part in the reception of the 1550 people. Self France didn't want to help, he criticized. Seehofer said that employees of his ministry were on site in Lesbos. You would have from "Absolutely untenable conditions" reported, Seehofer was quoted by participants in the parliamentary group meeting. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) described the admission program as an "independent contribution" from Germany, which should precede the desired European unification. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen now calls for a new European system to control migration.

A new makeshift camp has now been set up on the island of Lesbos, but many refugees are afraid of being locked up.

