Lesbos – In Moria it has been burning for months – not solely within the figurative sense. within the Refugee camp on the Greek island Lesbos a hearth broke out on Wednesday morning that destroyed the lodging and what the refugees nonetheless personal. The camp is designed for two,800 folks, however round 13,000 are at the moment anticipated to reside there.

“The disgrace of Europe goes up in flames,” writes Georg Schwarte from NDR yesterday and means that it’s the EU to the final did not discover a resolution to the closed humanitarian catastrophe to be discovered on website. Already housed in inhumane circumstances, it might be wonderful for the residents Morias for the reason that outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic * now not about life – nearly survival, so Schwarte.

Video: On Wednesday night, 1000’s of Germans protested for the admission of refugees from Moria

“The images of this week” was additionally the subject on Wednesday night Sandra Maischberger on ARD. At quick discover, the editors took up the recent subject Moria with on the published listing. Maischberger’s friends included the political scientist Cathryn Clüver Ashbrook, the deputy editor-in-chief of world, Robin Alexander, similar to SPD chairman Saskia Esken and the taz-Columnist Bettina Gaus. The latter could properly have cut up the views of the viewers with one among her statements. She too is of the opinion Moria could be the “disgrace of Europe” – and that the flaming inferno was really only a “disaster with an announcement”.

At Maischberger on ARD: taz columnist delivers the thrill of the night

The hearth in Moria refugee camp has dominated the worldwide press since Wednesday morning, and it’s continuously taking place on social networks Enchantment for donations. The plight of the refugees Lesbos is huge, now 1000’s do not know the place to remain. But additionally after this disaster is the EU cut up – there’s at the moment nonetheless a suspicion that refugees themselves may have set hearth to the camp. Can the EU member states now give you a uniform resolution or does every nation resolve for itself how and whether or not it helps? These are the questions of the hour.

13,000 chairs just lately stood in entrance of the Reichstag constructing in Berlin – a silent protest to reply to the “Hell of Moria“To attract consideration. This has completed nothing – apparently that too hearth Not. As a result of “Germany going it alone wouldn’t be useful as a result of it may give the impression that Germany would take within the refugees by itself,” she mentioned yesterday CDU report. “These overcrowded camps in Greece have been a shame to the EU for months,” mentioned Gaus however yesterday at Maischberger – and even admits relating to the reason for the hearth in Moria:

If it was contaminated by refugees, I may perceive – when an epidemic rages by means of a very overcrowded camp with 4 occasions the occupancy as initially supposed and individuals are merely scared.

Then again have Gaus additionally understanding of the Greek Villagerthat as a result of similar worry – the worry of Coronavirus – the Refugees would forestall them from coming into their village. Both method, the journalist gives it EU to the pillory, in spite of everything, it could not be that just a few thousand folks must endure from the query of whether or not lastly one pan-European resolution for the inhumane circumstances of refugees in Greece could be discovered. Whichever method the hearth began, she sees it Politician Instant duty: “First assist, later the blame comes”, so the attraction of the taz-Columnist on Wednesday night.

European refugee debate continues: Who will take duty for the refugees from Moria?

Sandra Maischberger on ARD was on Wednesday night, amongst different issues, with regards to “Fireplace in Moria”. © Screenshot “Maischberger – Die Woche” / ARD

The deputy sees a necessity for motion World Editor-in-Chief Robin Alexander not at Inside Minister Horst Seehofer, to whom the white chairs in Berlin had been addressed, however at Greece himself: “These camps ought to at all times have the aim of processing the asylum procedures there,” says Alexander. Irregular migrants must go to the Turkey be introduced again, as a result of the scenario within the camps is healthier than in Greece. Greece should lastly settle for this duty.

SPD chief Saskia Esken at Maischberger, nonetheless, pleads for one pan-European strategy – Germany will assist and soak up refugees, however not all and never as the one nation, so the tenor: “We is not going to soak up 13,000 folks alone, that won’t be the best way, however we are going to make a major contribution to it.”

