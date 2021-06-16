This Wednesday Moria Casán surprised everyone with his new emotional state: the diva is living a passionate romance with Pato Galmarini, Sergio Massa’s father-in-law.

The news was released through the cover of the magazine Faces, where they are seen walking together. On the cover, Moria says: “I have a crush with my history teacher.”

Above the photo, you can read the description it makes Faces: “The actress and the politician, Malena’s father and Sergio Massa’s father-in-law, live a passionate romance. He dazzled her with his knowledge and conquered her heart“.

The cover of the magazine Caras with the news of the romance.

“The romance that I least expected is the one presented by the magazine Faces on its cover today. We were all dry when we saw it. The other day I was saying to the girls, ‘How calm is Moria Casán! I haven’t heard from One ‘for a long time. And now it appears in Faces“Angel De Brito announced in The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 9.30 a.m.).

It should be remembered that the diva married at the end of 2019 in Italy with the plastic artist Humberto Poidomani, from whom he separated as a result of the mandatory quarantine.

The truth is that now he has found a new love and the panelist Pía Shaw sent him a WhatsApp message to ask him about the great news.

“I wrote to Moria, she says’ very strong (the romance). Unexpected … Total crush with Galmarini, my virtual teacher of the history of Peronism ‘”, the panelist said.

“He was 30 years ago in my bed and the tension continued there. He was in bed with Moria”, Moria told Pía. “Moria had already said that he had separated. The pandemic killed the marriage. One was here, the other there,” added the panelist.

Finally, overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages she received from the news, the diva told the journalist: “I turn off the cell phone because they drive me crazy.”

For his part, Andrea Taboada contacted Sebastián, one of Pato Galmarini’s sons, who gave him more details about his father’s romance. “They are fine, I don’t know if they are in a couple, but they are dating. I know Moria, but not because of this.”

Before formalizing with El Pato, the diva had gone back to betting on love when she decided marry Poidomani on the terrace of the couple’s friends’ house in Florence. It was a “neologistic union”, according to her, surrounded by people unknown to the driver.

“It is a perpetual union at a distance. I joined a forever artist with a momentary separation because we live in different countries. Neologistically I joined a wonderful man whom I admire and with a dress and stockings that represent a painting made by him called Apocalypse Nice. In Florence, the cradle of the Renaissance, with unknown people, in a brutal house and a trustee who united us in marriage to the Argentine woman ”, he said at that time after having married.

