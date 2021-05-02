Dortmund (dpa)

Borussia Dortmund announced that his defender Matteo Morey may be out of action for a long time, after suffering a severe knee injury.

Sebastian Keil, the team’s official, told “Sport 1”: Morey suffered “a severe ligament and knee capsule injury” during the match in which Dortmund beat Holstein Kiel 5-0 in the German Cup golden box.

Keel said, “Mori will be diagnosed within two days, but he will be absent for a long time and will not be in the cup final,” he said.

The Spanish defender was injured in the final minutes of the match, which went up to Dortmund to meet Leipzig in the Cup final on May 13th.

“We heard his screaming for a long time on the field,” Keel noted. “We are very sorry for him.”

“It was a perfect night until the 75th minute, but Matteo Morey’s injury overshadowed everything,” Dortmund coach Eden Terzic said after the match.

Dortmund defender Emery Chan said: “Our hearts are with him. He is an amazing person and a great player, regardless of the severity of the injury, we are with him and we will support him throughout this matter.”