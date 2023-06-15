Home page World

Eileen Kelpe

The manager of the medical school at Harvard University is said to have sold body parts. He is suspected of being part of a nationwide network.

Cambridge – Pennsylvania State Attorney Gerard Karam described the crime that allegedly took place at Harvard University as “particularly egregious” on Wednesday (June 14). According to the AFP news agency, the manager of the morgue of the renowned medical school, Cedric Lodge, had been trading in organs and selling body parts for several years. But he was apparently not alone, but should be part of a nationwide network. Six other people are accused.

Harvard University: Morgue director accused of dealing in organs

Cedric Lodge ran the morgue for Harvard’s body donation program and took, according to the newspaper Boston Globe donor bodies, coordinated and supervised embalming, transport to teaching labs, and burial after the studies were completed. But now he’s accused of stealing “organs and other body parts” before her cremation from 2018 to 2022, according to prosecutors. The 55-year-old is said to have brought parts of the Harvard University campus in Boston to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, and sold them from there with his wife to two other suspects.

The manager of the morgue is said to have dealt in body parts at the renowned Harvard University. © imago stock&people via www.imago-images.de

Invitation to the “morgue” at Harvard University: buyers were allowed to choose what they buy

The two accused buyers were also said to have been invited to the morgue by Lodge, where he allowed them to “choose what they wanted to buy.” They are said to have resold the body parts for higher sums. Among other things, skin is said to have been sold “to make leather out of it”. Boston Globe reported.

As part of a larger network, the tracks led to other people who are said to have also traded in stolen body parts: Another co-accused is said to have stolen and sold the bodies of two stillborn babies who were to be cremated. Two other suspects are said to have sold body parts to each other – a total of $ 100,000 is said to have been involved. (eike/AFP)