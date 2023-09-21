Ex-wife of Russian rapper Morgenstern (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of individuals-foreign agents) Dilara Zinatullina named the amount of thousands of dollars she spends per month on personal care. She spoke on this topic on the show. “TOP”.

The 23-year-old blogger admitted that she needs about a million rubles a month. According to her, this amount only includes the purchase of clothes, jewelry and various cosmetics. At the same time, the influencer saves a lot on hair styling and other beauty procedures, since she has her own beauty salon. “I come to the salon and they do everything for me,” she clarified.

Earlier in September, Dilara Zinatullina starred in a body-baring outfit made of chains. The girl posed in openwork underwear made of golden metal parts. She wore her hair loose in waves and wore brown makeup, highlighting her eyes and lips.