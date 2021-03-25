The Kirovsky District Court of Ufa recovered 300 thousand rubles from the rapper Morgenstern for plagiarizing a song by Oleg Likhachev “Vladimir Putin is a good fellow”. It is reported by RIA News…

“The court found it illegal for Morgenstern to use Likhachev’s song“ Vladimir Putin is great, ”and recovered 300,000 rubles in favor of the plaintiff. In addition, the court banned the use of a piece of music by Morgenstern without the author’s permission, ”the judge ruled.

The rapper’s public apology was denied to the plaintiff.

In December 2020, it was reported that the Kazan master of ceremonies and the author of the song “Vladimir Putin is a good fellow” Oleg Likhachev wanted to sue the rapper Morgenstern for using his composition. Then the man sent pre-trial claims and demanded compensation in the amount of 300 thousand rubles from the musician.