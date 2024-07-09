Rapper Morgenstern fined 45,000 rubles under foreign agent law

Rapper Alisher Morgenstern (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) was brought to administrative responsibility. He was fined 45 thousand rubles, reports Telegram– channel of courts of general jurisdiction of the city of Moscow.

The reason for the administrative prosecution of Morgenstern was the violation of the procedure for the activities of a foreign agent. In February 2024, the rapper already paid a fine of 40 thousand rubles under the same article of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the artist’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin denied information that a new case could be opened against Morgenstern for failing to notify about his Israeli citizenship.