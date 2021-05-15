Rapper Morgenstern (real name – Alisher Valeev) has released a remix of his hit Cristal & МОЁТ, in the recording of which such performers as Soda Luv, blago white, Mayot & OG Buda took part. The clip for the track is published on Youtube-channel musician.

In the new version of the song, in particular, the young rap artist Soda Luv reads the lines “I got killed, made a dead number – this is Le Truk”. Le Truk is the second pseudonym of the Russian hip-hop artist Decl (real name – Kirill Tolmatsky), who died in Izhevsk in 2019 after a concert at the age of 35.

The video for the remix at the time of this writing has collected almost 3.4 million views. At the end of the music video, the date appears – May 20. Presumably, this is the announcement of the next studio album of Morgenstern. The video for the original version of Cristal & MOÖT was released at the end of December 2020 and gained over 75 million views.