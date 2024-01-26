Rapper Morgenstern said that Dubai blocked his entry into the UAE without explanation

Russian rap artist Alisher Morgenstern (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) stated that Dubai had blocked his entry into the UAE. This is what he's talking about told on your YouTube channel.

According to the musician, he previously visited the UAE as a tourist. “When I needed to extend my visa, I was denied,” he said. “I was simply blocked from entering the country.” The rapper clarified that the authorities did not provide him with any explanation.

Morgenstern, who left Russia, suggested that the reason for this was an interview with Ksenia Sobchak, in which he criticized the UAE’s migration policy and talked about ways to circumvent restrictions.