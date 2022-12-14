Morgenstern called Oksimiron to Versus Battle and called to defeat the clown

Russian rapper Morgenstern (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of individuals-foreign agents) called the hip-hop artist Oksimiron (Oxxxymiron, real name – Miron Fedorov) (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of individuals-foreign agents) on Versus Battle. He announced this on his Instagram accountthe social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

Morgenstern expressed his gratitude to the artist for releasing a diss on him called THE STORY OF ALISHER, and also added that he was glad to inspire Oksimiron to write a new composition.

In addition, the performer of the Cadillac track emphasized that the format of rap fights had already “died”, but together they could “revive” it, and also called Fedorov the father of rap battles.

“Come out, try to win the clown. Will it work? What do you think? Let’s try,” said Morgenstern.

In November, the founder of Versus Battle, Alexander Timartsev, known as the Restaurateur, announced his readiness to organize a rap battle between the two artists.

Earlier Oksimiron was fined for discrediting the Russian army.