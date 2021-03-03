The artists who were included in the list of possible representatives of Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest have been named. The shortlist was at the disposal Telelgram-channel Super.

The list of potential participants included Morgenstern, Yegor Creed, Anton Belyaev from Therr Maitz group and duet # 2Mashi. The performer and song, who will represent Russia at the festival, will be chosen on March 8 via audience voting. Earlier, the main producer of music and entertainment programs on Channel One, Yuri Aksyuta, noted that in recent years in Russia, the choice of a participant was made by the broadcaster itself, that is, the country’s TV channel organizing the broadcast.

It is possible that Russia will be represented by the Little Big group – the musicians were going to go to the competition last year, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is clarified that the collective does not have a new song, but producer Yana Rudkovskaya is actively supporting their participation.

Eurovision will be held from 18 to 22 May at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam with the participation of performers from 41 countries. The organizers admitted that due to COVID-19, musical numbers for the show would be pre-recorded.