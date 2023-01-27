The Justice Prosecutor’s Office reported that Alfredo “N” was apprehended for his possible relationship in the disappearance of two young people who attended a party at the Bar Quito establishment in Azcapotzalco.

The order was executed for aggravated forced disappearance committed by individuals in Atotonilco de Tula, Hidalgo state.

“The inquiries carried out with these people revealed that in the period in which the events occurred, Alfredo ‘N’ possibly worked as a baker in a pantheon, where two of those investigated probably would have taken the victims aboard a funeral carriage.” reported the FGJ spokesman, Ulises Lara López.

After a shooting on August 29, 2020 in Bar Quito, two young people died, Karla and Cristoper, their bodies disappeared and were clandestinely cremated.

We invite you to read:

The owner of the bar, Iván “El Cartier” was apprehended in June 2021 for this crime, Édgar “El Grifo” is also prosecuted, who transferred the bodies to a pantheon to cremate them.