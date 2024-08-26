Morgan: “Those who go to jail are cool and make records, but I don’t work anymore”

New social outburst from Morgan, who has ended up in a storm over the case involving him as the alleged stalker of his ex-partner Angelica.

The singer, in fact, published a story on his profile Instagram where he writes: “But can you explain to me why if any singer goes in and out of jail they look cool and work and make records and if I am simply accused by a crazy person who is looking for visibility I can no longer even work?”.

Meanwhile, the Morgan case was also addressed by his ex-partner Asia Argento, in an interview with Seventhe magazine of the Evening Courierin which she declared: “I don’t think it’s a question of gender: Marco is a sick person who hasn’t started to change yet.”

“Pasolini, a sex addict, said it best of all: it’s not you, it’s as if there was a person next to you who tells you to do these things. When I see what I said or did before I feel ashamed. Every six months there was a shitstorm: but it wasn’t me. The latest events related to Marco are terrifying, but if he had had the grace to want to stay clean he wouldn’t have behaved that way. I’m not justifying him: in fact, perhaps paying could be the only thing capable of stopping his self-harm,” added the actress.