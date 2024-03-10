“Should we share the artistic direction of Sanremo together?”. It is a letter-appeal written by the singer-songwriter Morgan for the director Riccardo Muti, published in the magazine Mowmag. “Dear master, I write to you in a simple and humble way from the heart, from the mind, in short from the soul” thus begins the message.

“You are undoubtedly the most authoritative Italian musician in the world – Morgan writes to Muti – I am asking you to take over the artistic direction of the Sanremo Festival together with me. Don't be scared, please don't be weirded out. If, however, he had a pleasant reaction and is open to these hypotheses, he can even stop reading, make a phone call to our mutual friend (Vittorio Sgarbi, ed.), about whom I speak a few lines below, telling her that he too would be in the game”.

Morgan reflects on “the drift of the song in pop music, the vulgarization of commerce by television and in particular by the Sanremo Festival. Together with the global fear generated by the cancel culture, which the media and social networks have irresponsibly administered in recent years. It was a paralyzing effect, a soporific effect, which anesthetized Italians, including artists.”

Morgan asks: “Where is the right to work that the Constitution establishes, for example? Does it seem acceptable to you that a modern and culturally evolved country, as it should be, should be forced to silently witness this extermination? To this massacre of entire generations of intellectuals? To this cultural crime that is killing the concept of merit? There is even a Ministry called Education and Merit. Crazy stuff”.

“But let's leave it alone – continues Morgan – now is not the time to make controversies and accuse. Here you simply need to act and propose. Don't take away, offer an alternative path to what leads to nothingness, to emptiness. What must now be done – Morgan underlines – is to reconnect the values ​​that have been totally destroyed and bring them back on stage. This means relying on those who are competent in the matter and their voice is necessary.”

“No one is now authorized to intervene more than her, so that they hand over the direction of Italian song to those who have expertise in the musical field”. And turning again to maestro Muti, Morgan exhorts him: “You who are an educator, you are a director, you are a teacher, you who teach, lead people to nobility and growth of the spirit through music, please intervene ”.

“It's just a matter of making one's availability available for no more than 3-4 months and giving back to a nation the dignity it deserves, by making a public show that has the aim of bringing dignity back to showing how the key to the true individual success of the being human is artistic commitment. Serious. Because today the country is deprived of this. With the trivialisation, the selling out of popular music, the catastrophic effect is the disappearance of respect for music as an art”.