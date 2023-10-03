Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 3 October

Tonight, Tuesday 3 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1 it will be broadcast Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, Franco-Belgian television series created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the third episode, Karadec, played by Mehdi Nebbou, will accidentally discover the protagonist’s relationship with Thimothée Guichard who is played by Jérémy Lewin and will be shocked. However, the man will not want to show her emotions to the protagonist, who in the meantime is starting to see her too as unreliable, and for this reason he will decide to move in with Roxane Ascher (Clotilde Hesme) by proposing to her. Meanwhile Thimotée reflects on the complexity of the relationship with the protagonist but a new case to investigate calls everyone to her attention. A woman is found dead on the bank of a canal.

In tonight’s second episode, Morgane and her children wonder what to do with the wads of cash found behind their dishwasher. Eliott and Théa hope that their mother decides to keep the money found behind the dishwasher and not report its discovery. A woman is found stabbed with a silver scalpel in a university lecture hall and Thimothée takes advantage of the situation. The victim is nineteen-year-old Salomé Rousseau. The investigation takes a frightening turn when all the clues point to the victim being a vampire! Strange, according to Morgane, that she is determined to find a rational explanation for this far-fetched story.

Cast

We have seen the plot of Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Audrey Fleurot: Morgane Alvaro

Mehdi Nebbou: Adam Karadec

Bruno Sanches: Gilles Vandraud

Marie Denarnaud: Céline Hazan

Bérangère McNeese: Daphné Forestier

Cypriane Gardin: Théa Alvaro

Noé Vandevoorde: Eliott Alvaro

Clotilde Hesme: Roxane Ascher

Streaming and TV

Where to see Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.