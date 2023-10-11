Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3: previews (plot and cast) of the last episode, 11 October

Tonight, Wednesday 11 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1 the last episode of Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, Franco-Belgian television series created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first of the two episodes of the last episode, entitled “Fuk, Luk e Sau” (“Tonnerre”), Serge, Morgane’s father, wounded by a bullet in the leg, reveals that he owes money to a group of motorcyclists. For this reason he wants to recover what he had hidden behind the washing machine, but discovers that his daughter and grandchildren have spent it all… Meanwhile, Morgane is called to a new crime scene: Samir Masmoudi, disguised as a rabbit, is found dead after the farewell at the bachelor party of his friend, Will Zaho. The detective, posing as a wedding planner, gets hired to better investigate the murder.

Following this, in the episode “Kikeriki”, (“Kikeriki”), the last of this third season, Morgane and Karadec investigate the murder of the owner of a jewelry store. At the crime scene, Morgane recognizes some jewels stolen by her father. When the team establishes a link between the victim and the motorcyclist to whom Serge owes money, Morgane is forced to mislead her colleagues and, above all, to lie to Karadec to prevent the investigation from leading to her and her father.

Cast

We have seen the plot of Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Audrey Fleurot: Morgane Alvaro

Mehdi Nebbou: Adam Karadec

Bruno Sanches: Gilles Vandraud

Marie Denarnaud: Céline Hazan

Bérangère McNeese: Daphné Forestier

Cypriane Gardin: Théa Alvaro

Noé Vandevoorde: Eliott Alvaro

Clotilde Hesme: Roxane Ascher

Streaming and TV

Where to see Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday or Wednesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.