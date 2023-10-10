Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3: previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode, 10 October

Tonight, Tuesday 10 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1 it will be broadcast Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, Franco-Belgian television series created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Only one episode airs tonight, the one that was supposed to air last week. As you will remember, last Tuesday only one episode of Morgane was broadcast, to make room for an extraordinary edition of Tg1 to update on the Mestre tragedy. The second episode is therefore recovered today. Tomorrow, October 11, the last two episodes of the third season will air.

While trying to understand how to move in that rather delicate situation, Morgane is summoned to investigate a murder case that takes on paranormal contours. A woman is found stabbed with a silver scalpel in a university lecture hall and Thimothée takes advantage of the situation. The victim is nineteen-year-old Salomé Rousseau. The investigation takes a frightening turn when all the clues point to the victim being a vampire! Strange, according to Morgane, that she is determined to find a rational explanation for this far-fetched story.

Cast

We have seen the plot of Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Audrey Fleurot: Morgane Alvaro

Mehdi Nebbou: Adam Karadec

Bruno Sanches: Gilles Vandraud

Marie Denarnaud: Céline Hazan

Bérangère McNeese: Daphné Forestier

Cypriane Gardin: Théa Alvaro

Noé Vandevoorde: Eliott Alvaro

Clotilde Hesme: Roxane Ascher

Streaming and TV

Where to see Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.