Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Tuesday 19 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1 it will be broadcast Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, Franco-Belgian television series created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The TV series starts again with the kiss between Morgane Alvaro and her colleague Karadec. Morgane has discovered that Romain, her partner who has been missing for fifteen years, is not dead but has made a new life for himself in England. Karadec’s girlfriend, Roxane Ascher, however, was the victim of an accident in season 2 when she woke up from a coma. In the third season, Morgane will be called to reflect on decisions regarding her future, even in the professional field, with the return of her father into her life. The writers promise new cases that will keep the audience’s attention high. Pierre Laugier, co-producer of the series, revealed the stunt sequences and declared: “We maintain a high level of requirements and want to push ourselves even further in the artistic ambition, be it the diversity of the settings, the staging of the internal flashes of Morgane”. The cases in the episode will concern, among other things, mysterious deaths set in the world of music, in a prison institute, in an Ashram – a place of meditation in the Indian tradition -, in a special medical institute.

Cast

We have seen the plot of Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Audrey Fleurot: Morgane Alvaro

Mehdi Nebbou: Adam Karadec

Bruno Sanches: Gilles Vandraud

Marie Denarnaud: Céline Hazan

Bérangère McNeese: Daphné Forestier

Cypriane Gardin: Théa Alvaro

Noé Vandevoorde: Eliott Alvaro

Clotilde Hesme: Roxane Ascher

Streaming and TV

Where to see Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.