Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3, the third season of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? In total, four episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 8 episodes): the first on Tuesday 19 September 2023; the fourth and last Tuesday 10 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Tuesday 19 September 2023

Second episode: Tuesday 26 September 2023

Third episode: Tuesday 3 October 2023

Fourth episode: Tuesday 10 October 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3 last? Each episode will be broadcast on Tuesday evenings from 9.30pm to 11.25pm. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 2 hours (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Morgane – Brilliant Detective 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.