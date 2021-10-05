Morgane – Brilliant Detective 2 will be done? The advances on the second season

Will there be the second season of Morgane – Brilliant Detective? Today, October 5, 2021, the last episode of the first season of the French TV series that has conquered the audience of Rai 1 is broadcast. For this reason many fans are wondering if there will be the second season. We tell you immediately: Morgane’s investigations do not stop. The French television broadcaster Tf1 has in fact announced that the fiction will have a second season.

The transalpine cousins ​​will be able to attend the new adventures of Morgane – brilliant Detective only in 2022, one year after the first season. We do not yet know when it will be broadcast on Rai 1, but certainly after the excellent ratings of these episodes our public TV will not let it slip away. A hypothesis, to be verified, is that it can go on the air in an year, next autumn. What is certain is that Morgane continues and there will be new episodes!

Cast

In the cast of Morgane Detective Brilliant 2 we will find all the main actors that the public has come to love during the first season, with new entries. Here are all the actors and their characters.