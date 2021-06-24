One even and ball in the center. The legal battle between Morgan and Bugo’s publisher is currently producing a tie, with two court rulings substantially proving both sides right. But that’s just the beginning. Meanwhile, the two battle it out to the sound of posts on Instagram …

It’s open war again (in fact it’s never over) between Morgan is Valerio Soave, editor of the song Sincere that Marco Castoldi led along with B.ugo on the stage of the Sanremo Festival 2020. If the eclectic artist sings victory on social media, because the court has ruled that there has been no extortion on his part against the publisher, Soave writes a post on Instagram in which he attacks Castoldi and, as they say, “he puts it back in its place “.

Morgan, we said, you hear it winner and on Instagram he publishes a post in which he tells what happened and what is the sentence of the court of Alexandria:

“Today I won in the lawsuit against Bugo’s manager who, in addition to not having paid me a cent for the song made in a duet with his artist, accused of extortion because my lawyer had submitted a regular contract for my work. Obviously the court agreed with me, Morgan ”.

Morgan must remove “Sincere” and its various versions

But for Marco Castoldi it is too early to rejoice. There legal battle against the former colleague is still long. In fact, even if the report of attempted extortion has been filed, Asia Argento’s ex-husband will have to remove the “alternative” versions of the song Sincero from the social networks by decision of the judge.

The court of Milan has in fact accepted the appeal presented urgently by the publishers Curci and Tetoyoshi and the co-authors of the piece Sincero. According to the judge, in fact, the version or, rather, the versions presented over time by Morgan are illegal. From now on, Castoldi will no longer be able to associate Sincero to the modified text: otherwise any further violation will be sanctioned by a penalty of several thousand euros.

Soave’s reply to Morgan

Valerio Soave replies via social media to the eclectic artist and on Instagram writes:

“The Court of Milan accepted the urgent appeal brought against Morgan by Curci and Tetoyoshi, as publishers and co-authors of the work“ Sincero ”. According to the Judge, the modification e deformation by Morgan of the text literary of the opera “Sincero” violates economic rights of the publishers of the work and the moral rights of the co-authors “. It might interest you: Live It’s not D’Urso: Morgan peace with Bugo but a condition

