Morgan on trial for stalking. Calcutta: “Atrocious harassment of my partner”

Morgan in the storm, this time for Calcutta’s complaint of “atrocious harassment” to his partner in the last 4 years. “I assure you that the facts reported are only a small part of what happened and have changed our lives more than you can imagine”, writes the singer from Latina on his Instagram profile, after a article on Il Fatto by Selvaggia Lucarelli according to which Morgan had persecuted the singer-songwriter Angelica Schiatti, with whom he had had a relationship, Calcutta’s current partner.

An affair for which Morgan is on trial for stalking and defamation in Lecco. Warner Music Italy announces that it will terminate its relationship with the singer, with whom Rai denies having “any current contract”.

Morgan, the stalking trial. The intimate videos of his ex shared and the threats

The singer and former X-Factor judge Morgan He has been on trial for four years for stalking towards his ex, the musician Angelica Schiatti. The proceedings have been at a standstill for some time because the judges are pushing for an agreement between the parties, but the alleged victim does not intend to give up on this matter. Reading the trial documents – Selvaggia reports Lucarelli on Il Fatto Quotidiano – it turns out that the accusations that his ex-girlfriend makes against Morgan are various: insults, threats, revenge porn. And there would also be two shady characters involved, paid – according to what Il Fatto has learned – for find her and bring her to him. The two met ten years ago and had a brief relationship, then they saw each other occasionally while maintaining a good relationship. Everything changed in 2019, when they started a new relationshipbut after three months it all ends. He initially – continues Il Fatto – seems to accept it until the lockdown arrives. At that point Morgan changes, he is urgentthen gradually his messages become threatening. The stalking begins. Angelica reports it in May 2020, the Red Code is activated.

Morgan – continues Il Fatto – suffers a search at home: the result is that the singer becomes so angry that Angelica, scared, leaves her house and moves to her father’s house in Merate. The singer sends her continuous messages until he writes to her via WhatsApp that will publish the erotic videos that Angelica had sent him some time before. Not only that. After having threatened her, on May 20, 2020, in a group chat he wrote: “And now for the joy of all the wankers in the world I’ll shoot you a hat-trick of A. porn videos. that will fix you up for a few years”. He posts a photo of Angelica naked, someone points out to him that it is a crime and he says: “Can’t I share with someone a little bit of the holy sluttiness of a slut who has acted like a slut because she is a slut and only knows how to act like a slut?”. Angelica Schiatti without ever having been protected in any way in her physical and psychological safety, he has been waiting for 4 years for justice to actually take action. He: “Persecutions? They were poems.”