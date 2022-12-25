Starting next year the Morgan Motor Company will have a new non-executive chairman. Steve Morris, executive chairman since last April and CEO since 2013, has announced that he will leave the company after forty years of work: the resignation have been resigned, his fate is now sealed. The company’s board, which obviously agreed to Morris’s request, appointed as its new non-executive chairman Lawrence Price, a great-grandson of the founder and a member of the board as a non-executive director in 2012.

“Steve Morris has been a pleasure to work with since I joined the board as a non-executive director in 2012 – the first words of Lawrence Price – His impact and importance to Morgan during his 40s was enormous. He has guided the company through significant changes, delivering sustained growth and financial success. These achievements have enabled the introduction of new product lines and investments in facilities, operations and team. The founding Morgan family, along with the wider family of customers, suppliers, dealers and employees owe Steve enormous gratitude, and I know his presence will be missed by all. He leaves the business stronger than ever in the company’s 113-year history”. The British brand has announced that Price will work closely with Massimo Fumarola, the current CEO of Morgan, with the aim of continuing the successful development of the company.