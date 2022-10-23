The Super 3 is the latest in a long line of tripod Morgans dating all the way back to the company’s founding in 1910, and despite its retro-futuristic looks, it’s probably the most modern thing to ever roll out of the Malvern factory.

The previous 3 Wheeler looked like a bathtub that had come into soft contact with a V-twin engine, but you get the feeling that the Morgan Super 3’s looks have been given a lot more thought.

The design of the Morgan Super 3

The design is inspired by the jet age mid to late twentieth century, with a streamlined body, 20-inch aero specwheels and long side surfaces that house the radiators and that look like the folded wings of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The front is dominated by the round headlights and the Hartland Strut (that sturdy piece of non-colored die-cast aluminum that holds the engine and connects to the pushrod suspension), named after the Morgan engineer who designed it.

Borrowed some parts from his brothers

What really makes the Super 3 modern is the new aluminum CX platform, which can also be found under the Plus Four and Plus Six. But this version with fewer wheels takes it a little further and is the first Morgan built with a monocoque structure, and the first to have all-digital gauges. The only piece of wood on board is that slab of natural ash wood that was used for the dashboard.

“This Super 3 is full of character and genuinely brilliant to drive”

The mechanics are also completely up to date. The 83 hp strong S&S two-cylinder from yesteryear has been ditched – thanks to difficult emissions regulations – in favor of a 1.5-liter three-cylinder Ford-origin that delivers 118 hp. In fact, it’s the Fiesta ST’s engine, but without the turbo.

Performance of the Morgan Super 3

The key figures are a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.0 seconds and a top speed of 209 km/h, but do you really care if you only have three wheels? That the Super 3 would be fun to drive was actually already known in advance. But where the old 3 Wheeler needed some beating, the new one is full of character and genuinely brilliant to drive.

It gives you the confidence to push it to its limits – not least because with 118 horsepower available and only one wheel to steer it all you encounter those limits at very normal speeds.

Driving feels good

Without a turbo you’re always trying to keep the revs high, which produces a fantastic three-cylinder soundtrack and you constantly ‘force’ you through the great, short MX-5 box. The pedals are perfect in terms of the required pressure and well positioned for what whole & byeaction, but don’t think it’s gone soft with the new drivetrain – a miss when downshifting is still punished.

The now inboard mounted engine is behind the front wheels, so you immediately have a better weight distribution than before. Its positioning also means that the front suspension can be moved closer to the body, with longer wishbone wishbones, providing more stability. And that is noticeable.

What compromises

The Morgan Super 3 is superbly balanced despite the small contact patch of the Avon Speedmaster balloon tires at the front. There’s no traction control or ABS and the steering is no-assist, but you get massive amounts of feedback, and it just gets better as the speed increases.

We would like a slightly smaller steering wheel, but luckily you can choose from six different sizes and materials. The rear wheel is covered with an Avon all-season tyre, partly because that wheel needs to be able to deal with all the gruesomeness that a bad road can throw at it, but mainly because this tire offers less rear grip in good weather than a summer tyre. , so there is less understeer.

De Morgen Super 3 goes wrong

There’s more than enough power to comfortably drift around corners, and because you’re on top of the drive wheel, you can always feel exactly what it’s doing. The new suspension and simple bench seat provide ample comfort, and the Super 3 meets the same requirements for frontal crashworthiness as the four-wheel Plus Four and Plus Six.

The price can sometimes become a bottleneck, and there really are mountains of options, so count on losing 10 to 20 percent more if you get a little excited about ticking. One of Morgan’s most proud of: the accessory rails that attach to the side bladesthe front and rear bulkheads, the wind deflectors and the luggage rack.

The final verdict of the Morgan Super 3

It’s Morgan’s first patent and you can attach everything from suitcases to cameras to phone holders to cup holders. As a total package, the Morgan could well be the perfect sports car for these times.

It’s exhilarating, loud and ‘unassisted’ for the purists, but that Ford engine means you really have to work hard to burn more than 7 liters per 100 kilometres. And because it doesn’t have to carry a lot of weight (it weighs 635 kilos), it’s not a tire eater, even if you occasionally let the rear wheel spin ‘accidentally’ (and you will).

Morgan says the Super 3 and Dakar-spec CX-T are already attracting a younger crowd to the brand. Well, they’re in their forties, but something different from the crass nerds who only wanted a Plus Four to remind them of the good old days…

Specifications Morgan Super 3 (2022)

Engine

1,432 cc

three-cylinder

Assets

118 hp @ 6,500 rpm

150 Nm @ nb rpm

Drive

rear wheels

5v manual gearbox

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.0 sec

top 209 km/h

Consumption (average)

nb

CO2 emissions nb

Dimensions

3,581 x 1,840 x

1,132 mm (lxwxh)

2,533mm (wheelbase)

635 kg

32 l (petrol)

luggage space nb

Prices

€68,499 (NL)

nb (B)