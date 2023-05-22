Ahen James Gorman, who came from his native Australia with a law degree in his pocket at the age of 27 in New York, wanted to graduate from Columbia Business School, he immediately noticed that his classmates were incredibly loud, full of energy, and they kept asking questions in the classroom – unnecessarily, as young Gorman wrote in irritation to his parents, an engineer and a nurse, from his new home. To this day, Gorman, who grew up with nine siblings, is more of a soft-spoken person. But the native Australian, who also has an American passport for a long time, has asserted himself more than just in the USA. With a mix of customization and style, Gorman, now at age 64, is one of the most successful bankers on Wall Street since the financial crisis.

In January 2010, after stints at management consultancy McKinsey and bank Merrill Lynch, Gorman succeeded CEO John Mack at investment bank Morgan Stanley. In the past 13 years, Morgan Stanley, on the verge of collapse during the financial crisis, has changed significantly. More clearly than other bank bosses, Gorman quickly made it clear to his staff that the golden days before the financial crisis, with overly lavish bonuses, are not coming back. Instead of a 15 percent return on equity, he initially set a goal of doubling it to 10 percent, which Morgan Stanley achieved in 2018 and has since improved on.

Acquisitions outside of investment banking

Gorman expanded wealth management at the expense of volatile investment banking. He relied more courageously than others on acquisitions: in 2020 Morgan Stanley bought the asset manager Eaton Vance for seven billion dollars and the discount broker E-Trade even for 13 billion dollars – the largest transaction in the industry since 2008. Morgan Stanley thus became the largest Wealth managers in the world ahead of the Swiss UBS. And finally stepped out of the shadow of its dazzling rival Goldman Sachs. This investment bank has not yet managed to build up a second mainstay alongside investment banking.

At Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stable wealth management and fund revenues accounted for more than half of total revenues in 2022. However, profits fell for the first time since 2018 – from $15 billion in 2021 to $11 billion precisely because investment banking advice was not in demand. Morgan Stanley stock has fallen from $94 to $76 since February, but it has more than tripled in Gorman’s 13-plus years at the helm.

The lawyer, who was bothered by the loud manners of his classmates 37 years ago, has remained an enthusiastic wearer of the tie, even though it may have gone out of fashion, especially in Europe. Colleagues describe Gorman in personal dealings as not very formal, but as very approachable. Gorman has now announced to shareholders that he will retire from the bank within the next twelve months. Three internal successors are ready. It looks like Gorman is handing Morgan Stanley a well-ordered house.