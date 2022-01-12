By Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu and Matt Scuffham

SYDNEY/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley will announce an annual bonus increase for top performers by more than 20% on Thursday, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Bankers who advise on corporate funding and mergers and acquisitions are likely to receive some of the biggest raises, given the strong performance of these divisions last year, two of the sources said.

Morgan Stanley employees will be informed of their bonus payments on Thursday and will receive the money in early February, according to two sources.

Morgan Stanley did not comment. The sources could not be identified because the information has not yet been released.

Employees in the mergers and acquisitions and stock market divisions are expecting bonuses of at least 15% from a year earlier and, in some cases, up to 20% or more, two separate sources in those deals said.

Other areas are expected to receive fixed or single-digit increases in bonuses, one of the sources said.

Top-performing employees will reap the rewards on Thursday, when the bank holds its ‘communications day’ and will inform employees about 2021 bonuses and promotions, two sources said.

However, Morgan Stanley’s bonus payouts are expected to be lower than those of Bank of America, which, according to a Bloomberg News report last week, plans to increase bonuses for investment bankers by more than 40%.

Morgan Stanley ranks third on the global fee-based investment banking income table, having raised $9.1 billion, up 28% in 2021 compared to a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

