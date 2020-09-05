The fund has already grown by more than 60 percent this year. The pandemic is one of the reasons for the strong performance, but the fund manager is also convincing in the long term. By Jörg Billina

The competition cannot keep up: Dennis Lynch has set himself apart from the field and is further expanding his leading position in the US equities asset class. Since the beginning of the year, Morgan Stanley US Growth achieved 62 percent. In contrast, a number of US funds are still down. Even the Nasdaq 100 index, which is peppered with tech companies, does not come close, the stock market barometer “only” brings it to around 30 percent plus. The lead is not accidental: The € 3.8 billion Morgan Stanley US Growth achieved 140 percent in the past three years, and 186 percent over five years.

The investment strategy is neither highly complex, nor is it based on mysterious mathematical formulas. “We’re looking for companies whose products or services are more efficient and help people save time and money,” explains Lynch. Good business ideas alone are not enough to qualify for a place in the portfolio. “Companies must also have sustainable, competitive or unique business models,” says Lynch.

If Lynch sees the requirements met, he will hold on to the title for a long time. Amazon, for example, is one of the long-running hits with an expiration date that has not yet been identified. In addition to its digital platform, the company has set up high-performance logistics that other companies can hardly copy, says Lynch. In an interview with Bloomberg, he also praised the strategic qualities of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The strong performance of Morgan Stanley US Growth this year has a special reason in addition to the competence of the manager: Lynch and his investment team, which has been well-established over the years, gave high priority to those stocks that were affected by the changes in consumption and consumption resulting from the pandemic Working life particularly benefited. They should continue to enjoy strong demand in the future.

Little imagination in industrial stocks

These include the video chat provider Zoom Video Communications. The financial service provider and mobile payment provider Square also experienced an additional surge in demand. With its software, the company helps small and medium-sized companies to set up online shops.

The fund’s portfolio consists of 37 stocks in total. While industrial companies only make up just under four percent of the funds, the IT sector is weighted at 46 percent. The health sector, in turn, accounts for almost 20 percent of the funds. One of the favorites from the pharmaceutical sector is Moderna. The Massachusetts-based biotech company is looking for therapy against Covid-19.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE