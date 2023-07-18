Investment bank Morgan Stanley’s profits contract during the first six months of the year. The entity recorded an attributable net profit of 5,162 million dollars (4,603 million euros) between January and June 2023, which is equivalent to a decline of 16% compared to the same period last year. Investment banking is accusing the economic deterioration and the drought of merger and acquisition operations in the market. Despite the slowdown, the company has improved its forecasts and at the end of the morning its titles were advancing 6.80% on Wall Street after the announcement by its executive president, James Gorman, that the entity intends to triple assets under management.

The entity details that net income in this period increased timidly, only 0.1%, to reach 27,974 million dollars (24,867 million euros), according to accounts that the company published on Tuesday. Of that figure, those from commissions, asset management, the tradinginvestments and investment banking totaled 23,618 million dollars (20,995 million euros), 1% more, while net interest passed on to the group an income of 4,356 million dollars (3,872 million euros), 3% less .

The provision of funds to deal with credit losses rose 150% during the first six months of the year, up to 395 million dollars (351.1 million euros). In fact, although the interest rate hikes that the Federal Reserve has been undertaking —with ten consecutive increases to put rates at 5.25% in May— have boosted income, entities have been forced to reinforce provisions against the risk of non-payment.

The reduction in profits has been going on for a long time. Specifically, in 2022 its profit fell by 27% in the year as a whole, to 11,029 million dollars. In this exercise, during the second quarter, Morgan Stanley registered an attributable net profit of 2,049 million dollars (1,821 million euros), 28% less than in the same period last year, after a 7% cut in income , up to 13,457 million dollars (11,962 million euros).

The value of assets under management rose to 1,412 trillion dollars (1,255 trillion euros), 4.5% more. In the three months analysed, the loan reserve decreased by 31%, to 161 million dollars (143.1 million euros). In addition, the CET1 capital ratio, which measures the highest quality assets, stood at 15.5%, an interannual increase of three tenths.

“Our firm has achieved solid results in a challenging financial environment”, has valued the president and CEO of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, who has indicated that the quarter began with macroeconomic uncertainty and weak demand, but that it has closed with ” a more constructive tone. The board of directors of Morgan Stanley has declared a quarterly dividend of 0.85 dollars (0.76 euros) per title, 7.5 cents (6.7 cents) more, which will be paid as of August 15 to the reference shareholders at the close of July 31.

At the opening of the US Stock Market, the financial multinational continued an upward trajectory, with an increase of 6.38%. At the start of the day, their shares were trading at $0.87 per share and by mid-morning they were around $0.90.

