BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley posted a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, anchored by the performance of its treasury division, which was boosted by volatility in financial markets, playing down weakness in the area of investment bank.

The US bank earned $2.11 billion for the three months ended December, or $1.26 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.19 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

In adjusted terms, Morgan Stanley earned $1.31 per share, the bank said.

Morgan Stanley increased provision for losses with bad debt in the period from 5 million to 87 million dollars amid concerns about a possible onset of recession in the United States and worsening credit quality to individuals.

Morgan Stanley’s income from investment banking fell 49% to $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter. The performance weighed on the bank’s total net income, which fell 12% to $12.7 billion.

Treasury revenue was a surprise on Morgan Stanley’s balance sheet, advancing 26% to $3.02 billion in the quarter, as clients sought to hedge the risks of markets with more defensive assets.

The balance sheet ended a season with no common signal for the largest banks in the United States. Morgan Stanley’s closest rival, Goldman Sachs Group, posted a 69% drop in quarterly profit, weighed down by losses in retail banking and a deal freeze in its investment banking division.

(By Manya Saini and Mehnaz Yasmin)