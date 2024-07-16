Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 9:25

Morgan Stanley reported a net profit of $3.12 billion in the second quarter of 2024, up 40% from the $2.22 billion it earned in the same period last year, according to a report released Tuesday, June 16. The U.S. bank’s earnings per share between April and June were $1.82, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.65. Revenue rose 12% year-over-year in the quarter to $15.01 billion, also above FactSet’s projection of $14.3 billion. Despite the better-than-expected results, Morgan Stanley shares fell 2.4% in premarket trading in New York at 8:48 a.m. (Brasília time).