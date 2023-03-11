When is a certain number of wooden parts a fire hazard? Morgan pushes the boundaries with the new Plus 4 ‘Spiaggina’.

Italians should be happy with their language. They manage to use even the most basic words as names for cars. Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta actually just means ‘special open Ferrari 458’ and Maserati Quattroporte means Maserati with four doors. Could you imagine our products being advertised as ‘Donkervoort D8 Opened’ or ‘Light Year Four Doors’? It’s just not right.

Spiaggina

For example, Fiat was able to get away with a special homage to the old Fiat 500 ‘Spiaggina’ a while ago, a completely stripped 500 that trades in its doors, roof and windows for a kind of parasol as a roof. That sounds nice, Spiaggina, but it just means ‘beach’. Morgan now also uses that name for a special Plus 4 that they call the Morgan Plus 4 Spiaggina.

Morgan Plus 4 Spiaggina

The basis is the normal basic Morgan Plus 4, without frills and just BMW’s B48 four-cylinder. In addition to the woodwork that Morgan often uses as a basis anyway, the Spiaggina goes further than just the chassis. This Spiaggina has also been stripped of its roof and doors.

Instead, the Morgan Plus 4 Spiaggina has a kind of tent roof that also folds open like gull-wing doors. All this is supported by only the windscreen and a wooden roll bar. There is room for four, but the rear seat can also be folded down to create a long wooden floor. This creates a kind of ‘boat deck’ as Morgan calls it, so you can sunbathe.

One off

Do you fancy such a Morgan Plus 4 Spiaggina to make the beach of Bloemendaal aan Zee completely yours? Too bad: this Spiaggina is a one-off. It was ordered and completely designed by an avid Morgan collector, who therefore owns the only one that will come. It is intended for export (not for the UK).

This article Morgan ‘Spiaggina’ has even more wood on board appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

