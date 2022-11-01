Morgan is ready to lend a hand. The Italian singer-songwriter responded favorably to the idea, announced by the new undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, that he would like to entrust him with an ad hoc department for music. “Music is culture and song, as a form of music, is the most widespread art form in the world, the most important because it is present everywhere in the modern world – said Marco Castoldi to the AdnKronos agency – it is practically ours. daily nourishment, is equivalent to the role that bread has for our physical body, it is nourishment for the mind and soul. But it is a musical form that has not even been ‘formalized’ in an academic way, always left in the hands of the market: as if it did not have cultural dignity, which it has instead ”.

“The song must be taken seriously, also because it has a considerable economic and social importance, it connects human beings in a transversal way, in the family and between generations – underlined Morgan -. It is an element, a tool for social building and a great chance to communicate messages, especially to the younger generations who are attracted to it. The power of this art form is enormous but so far it has been neglected ”.

And so, he continued, “culture must take control of the fate and potential of this musical form which is the song, in its many genres; and in this sense it is right that a department dedicated to music should be created in the Ministry of Culture, which must not only be the prerogative of entertainment and the market. Music must have its own ‘home’ and the Mic must take responsibility for it, to manage it on a social level, avoiding exploitation for economic and recording purposes. Discography of which, among other things, Italy represents the eighth world market as producers ”.

According to the singer-songwriter, the Italian discography sector must be completely revolutionized: “We need a reform that includes many themes, including the Sanremo Festival and talent shows. We are talking about great economic interests, which have never been held together by a gaze that is capable of safeguarding the beauty of music, as is the case with art or the environmental landscape. We must exploit this potential, if we did we would be the richest country in the world ”.

A similar theme, for Morgan, “concerns the study of music in schools and conservatories, which need to be supported with adequate investments. And then, it is necessary to restore the masterpieces of Italian song, as is done for a monument, as for example Ivano Fossati personally did with the songs of Giorgio Gaber: but it must be done at an institutional level, because it is a heritage of enormous value, just think of the work of Luigi Tenco or Fabrizio De Andrè ”.

For this reason, Morgan said he was “ready to put all my efforts to reunite many themes concerning music, but which at the moment are frayed and kept separate, re-establishing an institutional competence and role, also to safeguard that cultural product that is the song, whether popular or author “.