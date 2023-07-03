Fiorello and Biggio intervene on the controversy of the sentences spoken by Morgan and Vittorio Sgarbi at an evening at the Maxxi museum, where the two criticized the artistic direction of Amadeus at the Sanremo Festival. “Tomorrow I will take care of the Sanremo case – said the undersecretary for culture Vittorio Sgarbi – Is it possible that Amadeus should take care of Sanremo? He will be able to be the presenter, but he doesn’t have to choose the songs, what’s the stuff? ”. The response from the person concerned had arrived on Instagram on Sunday. “In silence even an idiot can appear to be an intelligent person. Unfortunately, idiots always want to talk ”, he had in fact written on the Amadeus social network without naming anyone but making it clear who he was talking about.

Morgan’s response was not long in coming: “Maybe you don’t understand – he writes in a message sent personally to Fiorello as he himself explains to Ansa – I don’t want to lead or participate in or direct Sanremo. I’m not afraid of you – he says – you are monsters and you are bullies, you are aggressive and you do everything exclusively for money. Do you want to win a race against who? Against a person who, when he has the opportunity to go on stage, does it with commitment, seriousness and competence?” .

For Morgan, however, Sanremo “as long as it is militarily occupied by the caciaroni of the upright speaker and of the autotune” will be “always the same horrendous noisy radio that musicians today DO NOTHING BUT TURN OFF beyond your takings, your pockets and your checking accounts. The music is elsewhere ”he concludes in the message.