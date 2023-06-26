Guest of the latest episode of Muschio Selvaggio, the podcast (orphaned by Luis Sal) hosted by Fedez and Davide Marra, Morgan spoke of a dramatic event such as his father’s suicide. The singer-songwriter explained that on that day he was forced to reformulate and reformulate everything he knew about life: “I bragged about it. It is a dissociative gesture, a desperate gesture. You use this thing, trying to find a utility in it. Because otherwise, in addition to the damage you have a joke. It was spontaneous. I felt it the day of the funeral, I felt privileged to be the son of a suicide. My philosophy began that day. Philosophy has begun. Because philosophy is asking yourself: what is this?”.

Morgan will be, together with Fedez, among the judges of the next edition of X Factor: “I’m always someone who is reborn, but this also means that I’m someone who often dies. I like deep feelings, I find there is nobility in pain. Pain is a mark that elevates you.” Returning to talk about his father, the singer added: “he took his own life in a very elegant way. He took a razor blade, started from the wrist and followed the whole arm up to the neck. Then he did the same thing on the other arm. He drew his veins and it surprises me, because he wasn’t a romantic, he wasn’t an artist”

. What can I do but find an artistic form in my father’s death? I always have a huge question mark. The father is the institution, he is the man who teaches you right and wrong. He is the man who introduces you to the world. It implodes, disappears, decides for him to say enough. And from that moment everything falls apart. You lose everything you knew about life up until that world. It is like a government that makes a coup”.

And again: “Suicide is not a selfish act, but it is a crazy act. You no longer see anything. You look and you don’t see. See dark. There is no exit, you can no longer find the exit. When someone kills himself, he no longer sees the way out”.