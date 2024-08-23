Morgan: “Many hate me without knowing anything about me”

Morgan returns to defend himself on social media, after being caught in the middle of a controversy over the case involving him as the alleged stalker of his ex-partner Angelica, and bluntly attacks all those who have criticized him.

In a letter published on his profile Instagram, in fact, the singer states: “It is not normal to despise human beings. People cannot be tortured, mistreated, deprived of civil dignity. When an individual is attacked and violently beaten by an infuriated crowd, we intervene so that the aggressors stop. We do not do what you are doing, especially if it happens in a public square, as in my case. What I am suffering is uniting you against me rather than moving to defend me? Why do you insult me? Why did you take away my job? Why did you cancel me, silence me, despise me and strongly brutalize me en masse? This is not acceptable”.

And again: “Many hate me without knowing anything about me, because I am a different person, that’s all. But not an artist, and a person. Isn’t this an era in which diversity is protected? Is what you call ‘inclusion’ a joke? Italy is proving to be socially unbalanced, not only uncivilized but dangerous, reckless. Witnessing with sadism the public spectacle of the deprivation of inviolable rights (work, innocence, fair treatment, merit, freedom of speech and expression of an individual) is monstrous”.

“Do I have to be gay to have respect? Do I have to be a woman? Do I have to be a foreigner? Isn’t it enough that I am a human being and a citizen? You are completely off track, where are the intellectuals? Where are the artists? It is too serious, squalid, to allow the deprivation of human rights for any individual, no matter who I am, I am an extravagant being, I am in fact a creative person, but this does not allow you to rape me, insult me, strip me, rob me, trample me, devastate me. And leave me in the middle of the street, swollen and bleeding. It is crazy, you are lacking, It is unworthy”.