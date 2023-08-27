Morgan insulted the public present at the archaeological park of Selinunte to listen to his concert-lesson ‘Segnali di vita e di arte’ dedicated to Franco Battiato during the Festival of beauty. “You broke the c…, I have feelings, cogl…”. The paid show started almost 40 minutes late and after playing some of her songs, the artist’s ire was unleashed as someone from the audience allegedly said, “You’re off topic.” Addressing someone from the audience who had invited him to play Battiato’s songs, Morgan said: “Go to your house, you don’t deserve the show, you’re annoying, you’ve come to piss off…”. And he added: “You are stupid, society is a m …”, while voices were raised from the audience inviting him to sing. “I am a character, go see Marracash, Fedez … fr … di m …” he continued, addressing a person in the audience. After the heated verbal confrontation, Morgan sang a couple of songs by Battiato, before concluding the show.



04:54