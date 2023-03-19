“At Sanremo 2020 I was used, bullied, mobbed. I was supposed to sing and conduct the orchestra; I ended up being the guest of Bugo, who also sang my part of the song. So on the final evening I paid him back”. To speak in an interview with Corriere is Morgan.

The singer recounts his meeting with Asia Argento, with whom he has had a long relationship. “Enrico Ghezzi introduced her to me at the Bellaria Film Festival. We have been together for seven years, we have a wonderful daughter”.

But Morgan still confesses: “I have never stopped loving her, because when a man loves it is forever. It is the women who leave us. I had to accept the terrible pain of separation, a hell that looks a lot like death. Then the survival instinct prevails. But I will never say “I hate you” after saying “I love you”. Even if Asia evicted me from home: a shot below the belt”.

She has two other daughters.c”Lara, who is 10 years old, and Maria Eco, who is 3. The three of them have never met together. Is my dream”.

Who is he with now? “With Maria Eco’s mother, Alessandra. She is my Dori Ghezzi, my Claudia Mori: my strength. I need to have a calm, balanced, practical person by my side: he completes me”.