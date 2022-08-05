Morgan spin doctor by Giorgia Meloni?

It is the musician himself who talks about it, in an interview with Il Giornale: “I’m recommending Giorgia Meloni for the electoral program”. Morganto the century Marco Castoldihowever, specifies that he does not want to run for Parliament and does so with the usual understatement: “Pier Paolo Pasolini or Carmelo Bene have they ever been candidates? “.

His contribution would be “only” on communication, a crucial aspect in the election campaign: “I had my say on the use of words, on wordswhich are then part of my profession. “With respect to the political line, Morgan sibylline comments that now” he does not want to talk about it “.

