Guest at Muschio Selvaggio, Morgan retraced some of the most important moments of his career

morgan was the protagonist of the new installment of Wild Mossthe podcast hosted by Fedez and, after the abandonment of Luis Sal, Davide Marra of Cerberus podcast.

morgan's tale in wild moss — In the latest episode of Wild Moss, in the company of Fedez and Davide Marra, Morgan indulged in a series of revelations, memories and anecdotes about the experiences lived during his career. Morgan's story starts from Bluvertigo's victory at the Mtv Europe Music Awards: "That party was mythological. I had already been out for a long time before getting on that fucking stage. In the end I said Dante, wrong, because we'd been drinking backstage all day with Zucchero, the Spice Girls and the Rems. I found myself drunk," he explained. "There was Giorgio Armani pissed off with Spice, Robbie Williams running away from his mother who chased him because he still did himself in the toilets".

the meeting with Asia Argento — That same evening the meeting takes place with what would later become his future companion, Asia Argento: “Let’s go to theHollywood and they tell me: ‘There is Asia Argento’. Where it is, let me see it… for me it was a must. But, they tell me, lemon with Grignani!”. Morgan explained that at that moment he didn’t fear any kind of competition: “In those conditions I could fight with King Kong. I don’t remember if I saw them together, but the news was that Asia was more out of me and she doesn’t remember that I went there. A total oblivion“.

the suicide of Morgan's father — Marco Castoldi, during the interview, also retraced some of the fundamental moments of his life: from the relationship with his mother to the father's suicide. "My father was chronically unhappy. He did things he didn't want to do in life and I've never seen him happy," he explained. "My father was extremely loving. Ultimately, it felt like a horror movie. He had brought a black cape inside the house. He asked me for money, because I was a piano bar. He had financial problems. He brought me a roll of photographic paper with a hundred thousand lire inside: 'So you won't be able to say that I didn't give them back to you'. Then he greeted me from the window… "he continued. And on the father figure:" The father is the institution, he is the man who teaches you good and evil. He is the man who introduces you to the world. It implodes, disappears, decides for him to say enough. And from that moment everything falls apart. You lose everything you knew about life up until that world. It's like a government that makes a coup".