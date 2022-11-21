In just minutes, Morgan Freeman He became a trend on social networks after starring in a moving moment at the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, opening the event with a speech where he highlighted the importance of tolerance and respect. However, apart from his message, what also caught everyone’s attention was that the actor was wearing a glove on his left hand.

Few know that the artist has an injury to his left hand, which triggered a sequel and a disease that he will have for life. Here we tell you what happened to the celebrity.

What happened to Morgan Freeman’s hand?

In 2008, Morgan Freeman was in a terrible accident while driving his car in Mississippi. The actor saved from dying, he had to be taken to the nearest hospital in an emergency to stabilize him. However, his left arm suffered serious injuries and was left with a lifelong sequelae due to a nerve that was affected in said extremity.

Consequently, the artist cannot move that hand, causing great discomfort, since if there is no mobility in the arm, it swells.

Morgan Freeman suffered a serious accident. Photo: diffusion

Why does Morgan Freeman wear a glove on his left hand?

As mentioned above, the lack of mobility in the left hand causes the actor some swelling in that part. For this reason, he sees the need to use a glove to guarantee optimal blood circulation.

What disease does Morgan Freeman suffer from?

Due to the accident he suffered, Morgan Freeman was severely affected in the left arm, with immobility in the hand; on top of it, he got fibromyalgia. This disease causes severe muscle pain, which interferes with his daily activities.

Morgan Freeman and his emotional speech at the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The actor Morgan Freeman moved everyone with the emotional speech with which he opened the World Cup. The award-winning artist expressed a powerful message where he spoke of the importance of respect, tolerance and unity in the world.