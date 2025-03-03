03/03/2025



Updated at 07: 39h.





Last Thursday, February 27 Hollywood was mourning after the death of the legendary actor was reportedGene hackman At 95. The two -time Oscar winner for ‘Without forgiveness’ and ‘The French Connection’, and his wife, the pianist Betsy Arakawa (64 years old), were found dead with their dog at home in the US state of New Mexico. Although at the moment the causes of death are unknown, the interpreter could take nine days dead when his body was discovered.

The Sheriff of the County of Santa Fe, Adan Mendozawho has the investigation into the suspicious death of the actor and his wife, assured the press that Hackman’s pacemaker registers his last activity on February 17.

Tonight, during the celebration of the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards, his partner by profession and friend Morgan Freeman (87 years) took the stage before the ‘in memoriam’ to dedicate some emotional words to the actor: «This week, our community has lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman. I had the pleasure of working with Gene in two films, ‘Unforgiven’ (‘Without forgiveness’) and ‘under suspition’ (‘under suspicion’). Like everyone who once shared the scene with him, I learned that he was a generous interpreter and a man whose gifts raised everyone’s work, ”he began by saying. “Gene always said: ‘I don’t think about my legacy, I hope you remember me as someone who wanted to do a good job.’ So I think I speak for everyone when I say: Gene, we will remember you for that and for much more. Rest in peace, friend, ”he said visibly excited just before he sounded at the auditorium the lacrimosa requiem of Mozart In his honor.

A few words that started a long and sound applause in memory of man whose talent led him to be part of the distribution of large Hollywood films of directors such as Arthur Penn, William Friedkin, Francis Ford Coppola, Alan Parker and Mike Nichols.